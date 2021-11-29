Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Tops $1.23

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $803,148.77 and approximately $164,123.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

