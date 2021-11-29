Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.79. 10,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.