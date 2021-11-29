Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,952 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after buying an additional 361,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $7,745,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. 26,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.