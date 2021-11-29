Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $237.59. 39,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.