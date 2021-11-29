Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $661.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,876. The company has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

