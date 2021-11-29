Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 72,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.