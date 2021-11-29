Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

