Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 131,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 334.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $597.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $605.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.37.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.