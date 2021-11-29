Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $37.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 33,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

