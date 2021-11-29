Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 368,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.74 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

