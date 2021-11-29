Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

