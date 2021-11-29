Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

BHC stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

