Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

