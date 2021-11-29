CoinFi (COFI) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $38,092.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

