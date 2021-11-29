Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 254.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 188,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

