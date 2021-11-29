Columbus Point LLP Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Columbus Point LLP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. Workday comprises 2.2% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Workday by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,253 shares of company stock worth $162,702,808. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.86, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.00 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.