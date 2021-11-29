Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

