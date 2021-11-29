Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $20.16 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

