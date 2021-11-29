Comerica Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after acquiring an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,471,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

