Comerica Bank Has $1.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $212.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.