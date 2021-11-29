Comerica Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

ARCB stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

