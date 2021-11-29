Comerica Bank Raises Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of German American Bancorp worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.21 on Monday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.