Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

