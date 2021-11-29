Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $319,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LZB opened at $34.81 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

