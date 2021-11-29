Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $311,970.42 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

