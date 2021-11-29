Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

