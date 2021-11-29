Comparing Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) and The Competition

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS: CBWTF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auxly Cannabis Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million -$63.77 million -3.39 Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -41.42

Auxly Cannabis Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group. Auxly Cannabis Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group’s competitors have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auxly Cannabis Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential upside of 269.17%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -55.54% -25.40% -14.00% Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group competitors beat Auxly Cannabis Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

