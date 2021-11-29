Comparing Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BankUnited pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.70 $710,000.00 N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.02 $197.85 million $4.00 10.19

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 34.24% 12.21% 1.06%

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 6 5 0 2.45

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Summary

BankUnited beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

