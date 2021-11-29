Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,837,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

