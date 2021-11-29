COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS):

11/22/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

11/9/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $79.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Get COMPASS Pathways plc alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.