Conceal Price Reaches $0.47 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $117,892.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.49 or 0.98710652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00315041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.00501336 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00182623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001545 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,000,150 coins and its circulating supply is 11,418,620 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

