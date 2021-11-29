Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $17,230.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

