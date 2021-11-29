Contrasting LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.92 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.85 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 14.83 -$30.94 million ($0.05) -2.50

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.29%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

