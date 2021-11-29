Contrasting SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SemiLEDs and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 71.52%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27% LightPath Technologies -10.29% -11.28% -7.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $6.07 million 4.71 -$540,000.00 ($0.27) -23.81 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.45 -$3.18 million ($0.15) -13.73

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LightPath Technologies. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.