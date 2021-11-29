Convergence (CONV) Price Hits $0.0274

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $38.86 million and $1.45 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,416,483,982 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

