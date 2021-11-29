Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $545.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.10 million. Copa reported sales of $158.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of CPA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 3,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,414. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth $245,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

