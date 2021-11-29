Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.