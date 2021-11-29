CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

