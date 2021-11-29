Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

BNS stock opened at C$81.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.20 and a 52 week high of C$83.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.89.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

