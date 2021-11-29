CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $993,100.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $993,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CRVL stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.10. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,906. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.83.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
