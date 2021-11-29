Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 22,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

