Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $128.27 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

