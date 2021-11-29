Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of LE opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.