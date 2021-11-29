Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,530 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $473.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

