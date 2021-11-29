Credit Suisse AG Invests $400,000 in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 732,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 198,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Orbital Energy Group news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

