Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YALA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.24. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

