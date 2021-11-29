Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,904,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,223,585 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

