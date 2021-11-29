Credit Suisse AG Sells 331 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

