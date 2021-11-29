Credit Suisse AG Takes $396,000 Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSEV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,435,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,879,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,415,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,425,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,175,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSEV opened at $9.81 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

