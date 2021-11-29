Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.02 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.